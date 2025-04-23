Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2025 Financial Results

Lantheus Holdings will host a Q1 2025 financial results conference call on May 7, 2025.

$LNTH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LNTH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNTH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 01/28, 01/13, 01/08, 01/07 and 0 sales.

$LNTH Insider Trading Activity

$LNTH insiders have traded $LNTH stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY ANNE HEINO has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 64,596 shares for an estimated $6,012,151 .

. ROBERT J. JR. MARSHALL (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,817,200 .

. PAUL BLANCHFIELD (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,084 shares for an estimated $363,532 .

. JAMES H THRALL sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $94,760

$LNTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $LNTH stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LNTH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LNTH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

BEDFORD, Mass., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Lantheus Holdings, Inc.



(the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, to discuss its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2025.





To access the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at



https://investor.lantheus.com/news-events/calendar-of-events



. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.





A replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the webcast and will be archived on the same web page for at least 30 days.







About Lantheus







Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for nearly 70 years. For more information, visit



www.lantheus.com



.







Contacts:







Mark Kinarney





Vice President, Investor Relations





978-671-8842







ir@lantheus.com











Melissa Downs





Executive Director, External Communications





646-975-2533







media@lantheus.com





