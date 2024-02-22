News & Insights

Lantheus Holdings Gains On Announcement Of Upbeat Q4 Report

(RTTNews) - Lantheus Holdings, Inc.'s (LNTH) shares rose on Thursday following the announcement of fourth quarter reports, which revealed a profit of $103.3 million or $1.47 per share compared with last year's loss of $119.1 million or $1.74 per share.

Currently, the radio-pharmaceutical company's stock is trading at $63.93, up 12.73 percent over the previous close of $56.71 on a volume of 917,825. It had traded between $50.20 and $100.85 in the last 52 weeks on the Nasdaq.

On adjusted basis, profit stood at $122.6 million or $1.75 per share compared to $96.6 million or $1.37 per share in previous year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters had estimated a profit of $1.45 per share for the same period. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue increased to $353.9 million from $263.1 million last year.

