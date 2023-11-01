Lantheus Holdings (FRA:0L8) Price Target Increased by 16.86% to 124.55

The average one-year price target for Lantheus Holdings (FRA:0L8) has been revised to 124.55 / share. This is an increase of 16.86% from the prior estimate of 106.58 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 104.18 to a high of 140.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 98.96% from the latest reported closing price of 62.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1006 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lantheus Holdings. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 6.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L8 is 0.41%, a decrease of 5.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 82,917K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,656K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,846K shares, representing a decrease of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8 by 9.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,103K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,088K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8 by 5.57% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,073K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8 by 4.96% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,764K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,768K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8 by 3.48% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,539K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8 by 2.31% over the last quarter.

