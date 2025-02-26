LANTHEUS HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $LNTH Reports Quarterly Earnings

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS ($LNTH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $1.59 per share, beating estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $391,110,000, beating estimates of $383,409,330 by $7,700,670.

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS insiders have traded $LNTH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY ANNE HEINO has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,487 shares for an estimated $1,001,217 .

. ROBERT J. JR. MARSHALL (CFO and Treasurer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $812,000

PAUL BLANCHFIELD (President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $159,300

JAMES H THRALL sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $94,760

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of LANTHEUS HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 284 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS Government Contracts

We have seen $31,281,129 of award payments to $LNTH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LNTH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNTH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 01/28, 01/13, 01/08, 01/07 and 0 sales.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.