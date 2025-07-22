Lantheus Holdings Completes Acquisition of Life Molecular Imaging, Appoints Dr. Ludger Dinkelborg as Head of R&D

Lantheus completes acquisition of Life Molecular Imaging, appoints Dr. Ludger Dinkelborg as Head of R&D, enhancing Alzheimer's diagnostics.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has completed its acquisition of Life Molecular Imaging Ltd., enhancing its capabilities in the radiopharmaceutical sector. As part of the deal, Dr. Ludger Dinkelborg, the former CEO of Life Molecular, has been appointed as the Head of Research and Development at Lantheus, starting August 1, 2025. This acquisition brings Lantheus the FDA-approved imaging agent Neuraceq®, which detects beta-amyloid plaques in patients being evaluated for Alzheimer’s disease, alongside a strong commercial infrastructure and R&D capabilities in Alzheimer’s diagnostics. Lantheus CEO Brian Markison expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, highlighting the potential to innovate and improve patient care. The transaction involves multiple financial and legal advisors, establishing a robust foundation for future growth in the company’s pipeline of solutions.

Potential Positives

Successful completion of the acquisition of Life Molecular Imaging enhances Lantheus's capabilities in the Alzheimer's disease market.

The appointment of Dr. Ludger Dinkelborg as Head of Research and Development brings proven leadership and expertise in advancing innovative radiopharmaceuticals.

Acquisition of Neuraceq® expands Lantheus's product portfolio with a globally approved PET imaging agent, strengthening its position in the radiodiagnostic market.

The transaction provides a robust commercial infrastructure and advanced R&D capabilities for the development of Alzheimer's disease diagnostics.

Potential Negatives

Potential risks associated with the Neuraceq® imaging agent include the possibility of errors in image interpretation, which may lead to inaccurate assessments in diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive impairments.

Neuraceq® contributes to a patient's long-term cumulative radiation exposure, which is associated with increased cancer risk, raising safety concerns for patients and healthcare providers.

Despite the positive announcement of the acquisition, there is no mention of how the integration of Life Molecular Imaging will be managed, which could lead to uncertainties regarding operational efficiency and long-term strategic benefits.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition announced by Lantheus?

Lantheus has acquired Life Molecular Imaging Ltd., enhancing its capabilities in radiopharmaceuticals.

Who has been appointed as the Head of Research and Development at Lantheus?

Dr. Ludger Dinkelborg has been appointed as the Head of Research and Development, effective August 1, 2025.

What is Neuraceq® and its indication?

Neuraceq® is a PET imaging agent approved for detecting amyloid plaques in Alzheimer’s disease evaluations.

What are the key safety concerns associated with Neuraceq®?

Potential risks include image interpretation errors and cumulative radiation exposure, which may increase cancer risk.

How does Lantheus aim to improve patient care?

Lantheus plans to enhance its innovative pipeline and leverage advanced R&D capabilities from the acquisition.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LNTH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LNTH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNTH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/28.

$LNTH Insider Trading Activity

$LNTH insiders have traded $LNTH stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY ANNE HEINO has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 79,175 shares for an estimated $7,013,504 .

. ROBERT J. JR. MARSHALL (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 49,773 shares for an estimated $4,306,495 .

. DANIEL NIEDZWIECKI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $950,340 .

. PAUL BLANCHFIELD (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,683 shares for an estimated $729,842 .

. JULIE MCHUGH sold 5,192 shares for an estimated $423,771

$LNTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 257 institutional investors add shares of $LNTH stock to their portfolio, and 228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LNTH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LNTH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

$LNTH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LNTH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LNTH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $113.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Justin Walsh from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $109.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Richard Newitter from Truist Securities set a target price of $117.0 on 05/08/2025

Full Release



BEDFORD, Mass., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. ("Lantheus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LNTH), today announced the successful completion of its previously disclosed acquisition of Life Molecular Imaging Ltd. ("Life Molecular"), a subsidiary of Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd ("Life Healthcare"). As part of the acquisition, Ludger Dinkelborg, PhD, formerly CEO and Managing Director of Life Molecular Imaging, has been appointed Head of Research and Development at Lantheus effective August 1, 2025.





“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Dinkelborg and the entire Life Molecular team to Lantheus,” said Brian Markison, CEO of Lantheus. “Ludger’s proven leadership, scientific expertise, and track record of advancing innovative radiopharmaceuticals will be instrumental as we expand and advance our innovative pipeline and pursue bold new opportunities to improve patient care.”





In his new role, Dr. Dinkelborg will lead and oversee Clinical Development, Regulatory Affairs, Clinical Operations, Program Management, and AI/Biomarkers Solutions and will report directly to the CEO.





“This is a pivotal moment for Lantheus, and I’m honored to help shape the next chapter,” said Dr. Dinkelborg. “With a strong pipeline and a passionate team, we have the opportunity to push the boundaries of innovation and bring meaningful advances to patients worldwide.”





Through the acquisition of Life Molecular, Lantheus gains Neuraceq



®



(florbetaben F18 injection), a globally



1



approved F-18 PET imaging agent used to detect beta-amyloid plaques in patients evaluated for Alzheimer’s disease. The transaction also provides Lantheus a robust Alzheimer’s disease radiodiagnostic commercial infrastructure, advanced R&D capabilities, and an established international footprint.





RMB, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited, acted as financial advisor to Life Healthcare, with A&O Shearman LLP and Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Inc. as legal advisors. Morgan Stanley served as financial advisor to Lantheus, while Covington & Burling LLP, Ropes & Gray LLP, and Bowmans acted as legal advisors, and Ernst & Young LLP provided financial and tax advisory services.







About Neuraceq



®



(florbetaben F 18 injection)









Indication (approved by FDA on 23 June 2025)







Neuraceq



®



is indicated for positron emission tomography (PET) of the brain to estimate amyloid beta neuritic plaque density in adults with cognitive impairment for:







Evaluation of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other causes of cognitive decline



Evaluation of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other causes of cognitive decline



Selection of patients who are indicated for amyloid beta-directed therapy as described in the prescribing information of the therapeutic products









Important Safety Information









Risk for Image Interpretation and Other Errors







Errors may occur in the estimation of brain amyloid beta neuritic plaque density during Neuraceq



®



image interpretation. The use of clinical information in the interpretation of Neuraceq



®



images has not been evaluated and may lead to an inaccurate assessment. Severe brain atrophy as well as motion artifacts that result in image distortion may limit the ability to distinguish gray and white matter on a Neuraceq



®



scan.





Perform image interpretation independently of the patient’s clinical information. For cases where there is uncertainty as to the location of cortical signal, use co-registered anatomical imaging to improve localization of signal.







Radiation Risk







Neuraceq



®



contributes to a patient’s overall long-term cumulative radiation exposure. Long-term cumulative radiation exposure is associated with an increased risk of cancer. Ensure safe drug handling to protect patients and health care providers from unintentional radiation exposure. Advise patients to hydrate before and after administration and to void frequently after administration.







Common Adverse Reactions







The overall safety profile of Neuraceq



®



is based on data from 1,090 administrations of Neuraceq



®



to 872 subjects. No serious adverse reactions related to Neuraceq



®



administration have been reported. The most frequently observed adverse drug reactions in subjects receiving Neuraceq



®



were injection site reactions consisting of pain (3.4%), erythema (1.7%), and irritation (1.1%).





Please see the Full Prescribing Information for Neuraceq



®



at



www.Neuraceq.com



.







About Lantheus







Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada, Germany, Switzerland and Sweden, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for nearly 70 years. For more information, visit



www.lantheus.com



.







1



Neuraceq is approved in the United States, European Union, Canada, South Korea, China, and Japan







Contacts







Mark Kinarney





Vice President, Investor Relations





978-671-8842







ir@lantheus.com







Melissa Downs





Executive Director, External Communications





646-975-2533







media@lantheus.com





