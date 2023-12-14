Lantheus Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LNTH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.56, changing hands as high as $79.20 per share. Lantheus Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNTH's low point in its 52 week range is $47.46 per share, with $100.8505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.