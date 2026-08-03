Lantheus Holdings To Be Acquired By Curium For Up To $8 Bln

(RTTNews) - Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH), announced on Monday that it has agreed to be acquired by Curium, a radiopharmaceutical company backed by CapVest Partners, in a deal valued at up to $8 billion.

The transaction is expected to be financed with a combination of debt and equity and is not subject to financing conditions.

Under the definitive agreement, Curium US will acquire all outstanding Lantheus shares for $102.50 per share in cash at closing, plus non-transferable Contingent Value Rights of up to $12.00 per share tied to commercial milestones through 2030.

The total consideration of up to $114.50 per share represents a 38% premium to Lantheus' 60-day volume-weighted average price, a 29% premium to its 30-day VWAP, and a 21% premium to its May 21, 2026 closing price, the day before media reports of a potential sale.

The combined company would span radiodiagnostics and theranostics, serving oncology, neurology and cardiology patients across more than 70 countries.

Lantheus brings a U.S. commercial infrastructure and F-18 based prostate diagnostics franchise including PYLARIFY, while Curium contributes a global manufacturing platform and radioligand therapy pipeline.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

Until then, Lantheus said it will continue to operate as an independent public company. The company will report second quarter 2026 results on August 6.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Solomon Partners advised Lantheus. Jefferies, J.P. Morgan and PJT Partners advised Curium.

In pre market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Lantheus were up 2.88 percent, changing hands at $102.51, after closing Friday's regular session 1.35 percent lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.