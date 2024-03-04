Lantheus Holdings Announces Expanded Indication For DEFINITY

(RTTNews) - Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) announced the FDA has approved the supplemental new drug application for DEFINITY as an ultrasound enhancing agent for use in pediatric patients with suboptimal echocardiograms. The FDA decision was based on usage data from three pediatric clinical trials conducted with DEFINITY. DEFINITY is an ultrasound enhancing agent in the U.S. for patients with suboptimal echocardiograms.

Jean-Claude Provost, Chief Medical Officer, said: "We are proud that this approval will extend the benefits of DEFINITY to healthcare professionals who work with these young individuals."

