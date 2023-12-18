News & Insights

Markets
LNTH

Lantheus Holdings And POINT Biopharma Announced Lu-PNT2002 Phase 3 SPLASH Study Results

December 18, 2023 — 10:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) and POINT Biopharma Global Inc. have jointly announced that the Phase 3 SPLASH study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Lu-PNT2002, has met its primary endpoint.

Lu-PNT2002 is a PSMA-targeted, lutetium 177-based radioligand therapy (RLT) candidate, in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have failed ARPI therapy.

The study has shown that Lu-PNT2002 is a highly effective treatment option for patients suffering from mCRPC, with a statistically significant reduction in the risk of radiographic progression or death.

The SPLASH trial demonstrated a median radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) per blinded independent central review of 9.5 months for patients treated with Lu-PNT2002, in comparison to 6.0 months for patients treated with ARPI.

The results of the study indicate a 29% reduction in the risk of radiographic progression or death.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNTH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.