Lantheus Holdings And POINT Biopharma Announced Lu-PNT2002 Phase 3 SPLASH Study Results

(RTTNews) - Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) and POINT Biopharma Global Inc. have jointly announced that the Phase 3 SPLASH study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Lu-PNT2002, has met its primary endpoint.

Lu-PNT2002 is a PSMA-targeted, lutetium 177-based radioligand therapy (RLT) candidate, in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have failed ARPI therapy.

The study has shown that Lu-PNT2002 is a highly effective treatment option for patients suffering from mCRPC, with a statistically significant reduction in the risk of radiographic progression or death.

The SPLASH trial demonstrated a median radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) per blinded independent central review of 9.5 months for patients treated with Lu-PNT2002, in comparison to 6.0 months for patients treated with ARPI.

The results of the study indicate a 29% reduction in the risk of radiographic progression or death.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.