Lanthanein Resources Options Set to Expire

Frontier Resources Limited (AU:LNR) has released an update.

Lanthanein Resources Limited has announced that 192 million options, currently trading at $0.02 under the ASX code LNRO, will expire on December 31, 2024. As the options are significantly ‘out of the money’ with the current share price at $0.003, holders are unlikely to exercise them unless the market price rises above the exercise price before expiration. Official trading for these options will cease on December 23, 2024.

For further insights into AU:LNR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.