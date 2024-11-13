News & Insights

Lanthanein Resources Options Set to Expire

Frontier Resources Limited (AU:LNR) has released an update.

Lanthanein Resources Limited has announced that 192 million options, currently trading at $0.02 under the ASX code LNRO, will expire on December 31, 2024. As the options are significantly ‘out of the money’ with the current share price at $0.003, holders are unlikely to exercise them unless the market price rises above the exercise price before expiration. Official trading for these options will cease on December 23, 2024.

