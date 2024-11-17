News & Insights

Lanthanein Resources Begins Drilling at Lady Grey Project

November 17, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Frontier Resources Limited (AU:LNR) has released an update.

Lanthanein Resources Limited has commenced drilling at the Lady Grey Project in Western Australia’s Yilgarn region, targeting a modelled conductor plate. This project aims to explore potential gold deposits near the historic Bounty Gold Mine, enhancing interest in the company’s mining prospects. The first phase involves drilling three RC precollars and subsequent diamond drilling, with expectations of further exploration opportunities.

For further insights into AU:LNR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

