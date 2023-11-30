News & Insights

Lantern Pharma: FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation For LP-284 In High-Grade B-cell Lymphomas

(RTTNews) - Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) announced the FDA has granted LP-284 Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of high-grade B-cell lymphoma with MYC and BCL2 rearrangements. The company noted that this marks the second Orphan Drug Designation granted by the FDA for LP-284. The initial ODD for LP-284 was granted in January 2023.

LP-284 is a small molecule agent that damages DNA in cancer cells leading to the death of cancer cells. The company is developing LP-284 for several aggressive B-cell NHL, including MCL and HGBL.

