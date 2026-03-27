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Lantern Pharma Stock Falls 10% After FDA Clears Investigational New Drug Application For STAR-001

March 27, 2026 — 11:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stock of Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) is moving down about 10 percent on Friday morning trading after the company, along with its subsidiary Starlight Therapeutics, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the Investigational New Drug application for STAR-001 in a planned Phase 1 pediatric clinical trial.

The company's stock is currently trading at $1.88, down 10.04 percent, over the previous close of $2.09 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $1.82 and $5.7440 in the past one year.

The planned trial will evaluate STAR-001 as a single agent and in combination with spironolactone in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory central nervous system malignancies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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