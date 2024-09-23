Lantern Pharma Says FDA Oks Rare Pediatric Disease Designations In MRT, RMS, And Hepatoblastoma

(RTTNews) - Artificial intelligence firm Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) announced Monday that the company has been granted three rare pediatric disease designations (RPDD) by the FDA.

Lantern was granted these rare pediatric disease designations in: malignant rhabdoid tumors (MRT), rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS), and hepatoblastoma.

Lantern's investigational drug candidate, LP-184, has shown preclinical activity in a wide range of solid tumors, garnering it multiple orphan and rare pediatric designations.

LP-184 is currently in a multi-center Phase 1A clinical trial that is expected to enroll approximately 50 to 60 patients across a wide range of solid tumors.

Based on the results and findings from this clinical trial and other collaborative studies, Lantern will plan and potentially develop future clinical trials for specific pediatric patients in ATRT, MRT, RMS and Hepatoblastoma.

