Lantern Pharma Reports Positive Results From Phase 2 HARMONIC Study In 'never Smokers' With NSCLC

August 05, 2024 — 08:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Lantern Pharma (LTRN), Monday announced positive preliminary results from the phase 2 HARMONIC study evaluating the company's drug candidate LP-300, in combination with chemotherapy drugs pemetrexed and carboplatin in 'never smokers' with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

LP-300 was advanced in part with Lantern's proprietary RADR or Response Algorithm for Drug Positioning & Rescue, the company's integrated data analytics, experimental biology, biotechnology, and machine-learning-based platform.

In the Phase 2 lead-in cohort of 7 patients, 6 patients experienced clinical benefit from the combination of LP-300 and chemotherapy while 1 patient experienced progressive disease. The clinical benefit rate and disease control rate is 86 percent for this group with an objective response rate (ORR) of 43 percent.

Further, no additional safety concerns and no reported treatment-related serious adverse events (SAEs) were indicated from the preliminary analysis of data.

