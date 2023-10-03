News & Insights

Lantern Pharma Publishes Pre-clinical Efficacy Data Of Drug Candidate LP-184 In Glioblastoma

October 03, 2023 — 09:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) Tuesday revealed in vivo data that showed enhanced efficacy of its drug candidate LP-184, a unique small molecule, in glioblastoma. The study results were published in Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.

The company noted that LP-184 is a unique small molecule with low nanomolar activity and favorable CNS penetration. LP-184 utilizes its mechanism of action, known as synthetic lethality, to exploit common vulnerabilities in solid tumor and CNS cancers with DNA damage repair deficiencies.

Lantern claimed that this publication demonstrates its ability to deliver on these aspirations and introduce new therapeutic programs in areas where there is significant unmet patient need.

The Phase 1 single-arm, multicenter, clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficiency of LP-184 in patients with advanced solid tumors is underway. The study has been designed as a 35 patient trial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

