Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Price Target Increased by 18.27% to 20.91

The average one-year price target for Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) has been revised to 20.91 / share. This is an increase of 18.27% from the prior estimate of 17.68 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 341.14% from the latest reported closing price of 4.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lantern Pharma. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTRN is 0.03%, an increase of 8.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.40% to 1,253K shares. The put/call ratio of LTRN is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 256K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 171K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTRN by 5.13% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 99K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carlson Capital L P holds 95K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing a decrease of 31.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTRN by 19.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 90K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 35.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTRN by 64.66% over the last quarter.

Lantern Pharma Background Information

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company innovating the repurposing, revitalization and development of precision therapeutics in oncology. It leverages advances in machine learning, genomics, and artificial intelligence by using a proprietary A.I. platform to discover biomarker signatures that help identify patients more likely to respond to its pipeline of cancer therapeutics. Lantern's focus is to improve the outcome for patients by leveraging its technology to uncover, rescue and develop abandoned or failed drugs. Its current pipeline of three drugs, with two programs in clinical stages and two in preclinical, focuses on cancers that have unique and unmet clinical needs with a clearly defined patient population. It believes that the use of machine learning, genomics and computational methods can help accelerate the revitalization, refocusing and development of small molecule-based therapies. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, this approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes. Its team seeks out experienced industry partners, world-class scientific advisors, and innovative clinical-regulatory approaches to assist in delivering cancer therapies to patients as quickly and efficiently as possible.

