Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for Lantern Pharma (NasdaqCM:LTRN) has been revised to $25.50 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $20.40 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,120.10% from the latest reported closing price of $2.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lantern Pharma. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 32.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTRN is 0.10%, an increase of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 2,280K shares. The put/call ratio of LTRN is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BIOS Capital Management holds 1,010K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTRN by 25.50% over the last quarter.

CM Management holds 225K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 110K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 9.33%.

Geode Capital Management holds 97K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares , representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTRN by 29.21% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 50K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.