LANTERN PHARMA Earnings Results: $LTRN Reports Quarterly Earnings

LANTERN PHARMA ($LTRN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported earnings of -$0.42 per share, beating estimates of -$0.50 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
LANTERN PHARMA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of LANTERN PHARMA stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEWEDGE ADVISORS, LLC removed 68,979 shares (-50.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $220,043
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP added 50,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,500
- REDMOND ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 37,270 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,935
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 35,434 shares (+1645.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,034
- PERIGON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 24,787 shares (+169.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,745
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 17,795 shares (-51.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,766
- TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 17,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,230
