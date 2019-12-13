Lannett (LCI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lannett (LCI) closed the most recent trading day at $9.01, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the generic drug company had lost 1.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 6%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LCI as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, LCI is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 68.6%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $128.63 million, down 33.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $537.39 million, which would represent changes of -49.36% and -18.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LCI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LCI currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, LCI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.86, so we one might conclude that LCI is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

