News & Insights

Markets

Lannett Enters Restructuring Support Agreement

May 01, 2023 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lannett Company, Inc. said, together with certain of its subsidiaries, it has entered into a restructuring support agreement with holders of more than 80% of its 7.750% senior secured notes due 2026 and 100% of the lenders party to the company's second lien credit and guaranty agreement. To implement the financial restructuring, the company expects to file voluntary petitions for reorganization pursuant to Chapter 11. Lannett expects to emerge from bankruptcy within 45 days after the Chapter 11 Filing.

The financial restructuring transaction will reduce the company's outstanding secured indebtedness by approximately $511 million. The company is working to complete the financial restructuring transaction by June 18, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.