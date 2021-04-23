Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) Share Prices Have Dropped 76% In The Last Five Years

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) for half a decade as the share price tanked 76%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 41%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 27% in the last three months.

Lannett Company isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, Lannett Company saw its revenue increase by 0.4% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the rapidly declining share price (down 12%, compound, over five years) suggests the market is very disappointed with this level of growth. While we're definitely wary of the stock, after that kind of performance, it could be an over-reaction. We'd recommend focussing any further research on the likelihood of profitability in the foreseeable future, given the muted revenue growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:LCI Earnings and Revenue Growth April 23rd 2021

A Different Perspective

Investors in Lannett Company had a tough year, with a total loss of 41%, against a market gain of about 59%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 12% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Lannett Company that you should be aware of before investing here.

