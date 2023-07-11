Langham Hospitality Investments and Langham Hospitality Investments (1270) Price Target Decreased by 5.34% to 1.26

The average one-year price target for Langham Hospitality Investments and Langham Hospitality Investments (1270) has been revised to 1.26 / share. This is an decrease of 5.34% from the prior estimate of 1.34 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.25 to a high of 1.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.06% from the latest reported closing price of 0.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Langham Hospitality Investments and Langham Hospitality Investments. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1270 is 0.01%, a decrease of 0.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 11,756K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 4,041K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,929K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 663K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 506K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAUZ - Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF holds 435K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.