Landstar System reports Q3 EPS $1.41, consensus $1.45

Reports Q3 revenue $1.214B, consensus $1.22B. “Consistent with the first half of 2024, the freight environment during the third quarter remained challenging. The Landstar team of independent business owners and employees continued to perform admirably given this backdrop,” said Landstar CEO Frank Lonegro. “I was encouraged that Landstar achieved a 3.2% sequential increase in truck revenue per load compared to the 2024 second quarter, outperforming typical seasonality. This result was driven by a strong month-over-month truck revenue per load increase in July, but tapered off as we moved through August and September, in part due to tougher prior month comparisons. Regardless of the freight environment, the thousands of Landstar BCOs, agents and employees in our network continue to strive each day to improve our safety performance and deliver great service to our customers.”

