Markets
LSTR

Landstar System Q3 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $61.89 million or $1.61 per share, up from $53.25 million or $1.35 per share last year.

Revenues increased to $1.09 billion from $1.01 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.37 per share on revenues of $1.02 billion.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings of $1.61 to $1.71 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.45 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LSTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular