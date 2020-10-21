Landstar System Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $61.89 million or $1.61 per share, up from $53.25 million or $1.35 per share last year.

Revenues increased to $1.09 billion from $1.01 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.37 per share on revenues of $1.02 billion.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings of $1.61 to $1.71 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.45 per share.

