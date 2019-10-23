Landstar System Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $53.26 billion or $1.35 per share, down from $66.99 billion or $1.63 per share last year.

Revenues for the third quarter dropped to $1.01 billion from $1.20 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.43 per share and revenues of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, Landstar expects revenues of $970 million to $1.02 billion and earnings of $1.40 to $1.46 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.51 per share and revenues of $1.07 billion.

