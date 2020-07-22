Landstar System Q2 Profit Declines; Issues Q3 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) reported second quarter earnings per share of $0.63 compared to $1.53, previous year. Second quarter revenue declined to $823.51 million from $1.05 billion, last year.

The company anticipates third quarter earnings per share to be in a range of $1.11 to $1.17 per share. Revenue is projected to be in a range of $885 million to $935 million. Truck revenue per load is expected to be lower than the 2019 third quarter in a mid single-digit percentage range.

