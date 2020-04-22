Landstar System Q1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to the company declined to $40.90 million or $1.04 per share from $63.32 million or $1.58 per share last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenue was $927.6 million down from $1.033 billion last year. Analysts expected revenue of $872.75 million for the quarter.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per share payable on May 29, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 7, 2020.

