Landstar System price target lowered to $174 from $176 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Landstar System (LSTR) to $174 from $176 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said the company missed 3Q estimates and midpoint of 4Q guidance points to a sequential earnings decline as mgmt tempers hopes for peak season and hurricane tailwinds prove de minimus.
