Landstar System price target lowered to $174 from $176 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Landstar System (LSTR) to $174 from $176 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said the company missed 3Q estimates and midpoint of 4Q guidance points to a sequential earnings decline as mgmt tempers hopes for peak season and hurricane tailwinds prove de minimus.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LSTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.