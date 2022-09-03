Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Could Easily Take On More Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Landstar System Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Landstar System had US$113.6m of debt, up from US$70.6m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$119.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$6.17m. NasdaqGS:LSTR Debt to Equity History September 3rd 2022

How Healthy Is Landstar System's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Landstar System had liabilities of US$977.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$182.3m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$119.8m in cash and US$1.33b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$290.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Landstar System could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Landstar System has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Landstar System has boosted its EBIT by 46%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Landstar System can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Landstar System has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Landstar System recorded free cash flow worth 61% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Landstar System has US$6.17m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 46% over the last year. So we don't think Landstar System's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Landstar System (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

