Landstar System (LSTR) Price Target Increased by 7.43% to 193.04

The average one-year price target for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) has been revised to 193.04 / share. This is an increase of 7.43% from the prior estimate of 179.69 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 151.50 to a high of 225.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.18% from the latest reported closing price of 203.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 995 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landstar System. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSTR is 0.29%, an increase of 9.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.61% to 46,515K shares. The put/call ratio of LSTR is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,273K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,248K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,683K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 55.82% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,579K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,550K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 33.82% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,181K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,178K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Landstar System Background Information

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

