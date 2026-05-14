Landstar System (LSTR) Price Target Increased by 14.76% to 178.15

The average one-year price target for Landstar System (NasdaqGS:LSTR) has been revised to $178.15 / share. This is an increase of 14.76% from the prior estimate of $155.24 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $146.00 to a high of $210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.81% from the latest reported closing price of $174.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landstar System. This is an decrease of 300 owner(s) or 38.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSTR is 0.06%, an increase of 71.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.09% to 37,603K shares. The put/call ratio of LSTR is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,498K shares representing 10.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,925K shares , representing a decrease of 12.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 15.07% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,753K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,532K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company.

Boston Partners holds 1,420K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares , representing a decrease of 20.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 60.09% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,140K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,610K shares , representing a decrease of 41.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 19.90% over the last quarter.

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