Landstar System (LSTR) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Landstar System said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 4, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $168.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.68%, the lowest has been 0.47%, and the highest has been 1.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 982 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landstar System. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSTR is 0.27%, a decrease of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.63% to 49,285K shares. The put/call ratio of LSTR is 3.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.13% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Landstar System is 180.46. The forecasts range from a low of 147.46 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.13% from its latest reported closing price of 168.44.

The projected annual revenue for Landstar System is 6,354MM, a decrease of 7.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,248K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,309K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 4.16% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 2,248K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,262K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,657K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,665K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 3.83% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,628K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 28.77% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,579K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Landstar System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

