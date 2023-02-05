Landstar System (LSTR) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Landstar System said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $180.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.66%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.63%, the lowest has been 0.47%, and the highest has been 0.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.62%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.78% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Landstar System is $157.64. The forecasts range from a low of $138.37 to a high of $191.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.78% from its latest reported closing price of $180.74.

The projected annual revenue for Landstar System is $6,354MM, a decrease of 14.59%. The projected annual EPS is $9.24, a decrease of 23.87%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 950 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landstar System. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LSTR is 0.2787%, an increase of 6.8284%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 47,192K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,308,622 shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,351,822 shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 2,247,933 shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,262,424 shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,664,888 shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,296,086 shares, representing an increase of 22.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 33.54% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,586,015 shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588,276 shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 1.55% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,579,397 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Landstar System Background Information

Landstar System Background Information

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

