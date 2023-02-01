Landstar System Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $93.3 million, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $113.3 million, or $2.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.4% to $1.67 billion from $1.95 billion last year.

Landstar System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $93.3 Mln. vs. $113.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.60 vs. $2.99 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.62 -Revenue (Q4): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.05 - $2.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.40-$1.45 bln

