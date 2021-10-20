Landstar System Inc. Q3 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $98.7 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $61.9 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 60.2% to $1.73 billion from $1.08 billion last year.

Landstar System Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $98.7 Mln. vs. $61.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.58 vs. $1.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.49 -Revenue (Q3): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.55-$2.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.70-$1.75 Bln

