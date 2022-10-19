Landstar System Inc. Q3 income increases in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $100.2 million, or $2.76 per share. This compares with $98.7 million, or $2.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $1.816 billion from $1.734 billion last year.

Landstar System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $100.2 Mln. vs. $98.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.76 vs. $2.58 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.76 -Revenue (Q3): $1.816 Bln vs. $1.734 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.60 - $2.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.775-1.825 bln

