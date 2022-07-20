Landstar System Inc. Q2 Income Advances, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $112.6 million, or $3.05 per share. This compares with $92.3 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.1% to $1.98 billion from $1.57 billion last year.

Landstar System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $112.6 Mln. vs. $92.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.05 vs. $2.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.23 -Revenue (Q2): $1.98 Bln vs. $1.57 Bln last year.

