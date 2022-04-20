Landstar System Inc. Profit Rises In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $124.8 million, or $3.34 per share. This compares with $77.2 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.7% to $1.97 billion from $1.29 billion last year.

Landstar System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $124.8 Mln. vs. $77.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.34 vs. $2.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.05 -Revenue (Q1): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.22-$3.32

