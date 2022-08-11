Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) insider upped their holding by 21% earlier this year

Looking at Landstar System, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LSTR ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Landstar System

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Homaira Akbari for US$303k worth of shares, at about US$151 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$155. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Homaira Akbari.

Homaira Akbari purchased 2.50k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$152. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:LSTR Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

Does Landstar System Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.0% of Landstar System shares, worth about US$55m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Landstar System Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Landstar System shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Landstar System and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Landstar System you should know about.

