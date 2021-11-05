Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LSTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 19.05% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $185.99, the dividend yield is .54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LSTR was $185.99, representing a -0.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $187.40 and a 51.01% increase over the 52 week low of $123.16.

LSTR is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT). LSTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.69. Zacks Investment Research reports LSTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 81.83%, compared to an industry average of 39.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lstr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LSTR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LSTR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 2.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LSTR at 1.48%.

