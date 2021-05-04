Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LSTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.51% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $175.67, the dividend yield is .48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LSTR was $175.67, representing a -2.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $179.50 and a 77.41% increase over the 52 week low of $99.02.

LSTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.95. Zacks Investment Research reports LSTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 50.79%, compared to an industry average of 32.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LSTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LSTR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LSTR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IYT)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFMV)

iShares Trust (SMMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYT with an increase of 21.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LSTR at 6.85%.

