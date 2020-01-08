Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LSTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LSTR was $113.08, representing a -5.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $120.23 and a 19.07% increase over the 52 week low of $94.97.

LSTR is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). LSTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.14. Zacks Investment Research reports LSTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.95%, compared to an industry average of -6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LSTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LSTR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LSTR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYT with an increase of 10.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LSTR at 6.32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.