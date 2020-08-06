Dividends
Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LSTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.51% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $126.49, the dividend yield is .66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LSTR was $126.49, representing a -0.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $127.44 and a 48.29% increase over the 52 week low of $85.30.

LSTR is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). LSTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.29. Zacks Investment Research reports LSTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.35%, compared to an industry average of -15.8%.

The following ETF(s) have LSTR as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (IYT)
  • SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYT with an increase of 26.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LSTR at 7.47%.

