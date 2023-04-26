Landstar System Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q1, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $78.2 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $124.8 million, or $3.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.9% to $1.44 billion from $1.97 billion last year.

Landstar System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $78.2 Mln. vs. $124.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.17 vs. $3.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.07 -Revenue (Q1): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.