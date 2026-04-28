Landstar System Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $39.44 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $29.80 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $1.17 billion from $1.15 billion last year.

Landstar System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $39.44 Mln. vs. $29.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.16 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $1.17 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.

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