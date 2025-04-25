Landstar System, Inc. Reschedules 2025 First Quarter Earnings Release to May 13, 2025, Due to Supply Chain Fraud Evaluation

Landstar rescheduled its Q1 2025 earnings release and anticipates a delay in filing its Form 10-Q due to ongoing fraud investigation.

Landstar System, Inc. has announced the rescheduling of its 2025 first quarter earnings release and conference call to May 13, 2025, from the previously planned date of April 29, 2025. The delay is linked to ongoing investigations into a supply chain fraud that does not affect its core North American truckload services, but rather involves its international freight forwarding operations and one specific independent sales agency. The Company will also file a Form 12b-25 to grant itself an extension for its Form 10-Q filing, which it expects to submit by the same date. Despite the fraud, Landstar reported strong first quarter financials, with total revenue of $1.153 billion and earnings per share of $0.95, both within their guidance range. The potential financial impact of the fraud is estimated to be under $15 million in net income.

Potential Positives

Landstar's first quarter revenue of $1.153 billion was in the upper half of the company's guidance range, indicating strong financial performance.

The earnings per share of $0.95 was at the upper end of the updated guidance range, reflecting effective management despite challenges.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $473 million in cash and short-term investments, providing financial stability.

Potential Negatives

Rescheduling the earnings release and conference call may raise concerns about transparency and operational issues within the company.

The anticipated filing of a Form 12b-25 indicates potential difficulties in meeting regulatory requirements, which could impact investor confidence.

The identification of a supply chain fraud raises serious concerns about internal controls and could lead to reputational damage, despite being limited to a specific sales agency.

FAQ

What is the new date for Landstar's 2025 Q1 earnings release?

The new date for Landstar's 2025 first quarter earnings release is Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Why was the earnings release rescheduled?

The earnings release was rescheduled due to an ongoing evaluation of accounting and internal control matters related to a fraud incident.

What is the expected financial impact of the supply chain fraud?

The anticipated financial impact from the fraud is not expected to exceed $15 million of net income, approximately $0.43 per share.

How did Landstar perform financially in Q1 2025?

Landstar reported total revenue of $1.153 billion and earnings per share of $0.95, prior to the fraud impact.

What services does Landstar provide?

Landstar offers integrated transportation management solutions, focusing on safe and specialized transportation services through a network of agents.

$LSTR Insider Trading Activity

$LSTR insiders have traded $LSTR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID G/ BANNISTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,766,836 .

. JAMES P TODD (VP and CFO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $184,320

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LSTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $LSTR stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LSTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LSTR in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 10/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LSTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LSTR forecast page.

$LSTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LSTR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LSTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $158.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $130.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $150.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 Jack Atkins from Stephens set a target price of $180.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Jordan Alliger from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $158.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI set a target price of $160.0 on 10/30/2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) (“Landstar” or the “Company”) announced today that it has rescheduled its 2025 first quarter earnings release and conference call with analysts and investors for Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The earnings release and conference call were previously scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, 2025. The Company also currently anticipates filing today a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which will provide the Company with a five-calendar day extension to file its Form 10-Q for the 2025 first quarter no later than May 13, 2025. The Company expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the 2025 first quarter no later than May 13, 2025, the expiration date of the extension period.





As previously disclosed in a Form 8-K filed on April 2, 2025, during the last week of Landstar’s 2025 first quarter, the Company identified a supply chain fraud that does not involve its core North American truckload services. The rescheduling of the Company’s 2025 first quarter earnings release and the anticipated delay in filing the Company’s Form 10-Q for the 2025 first quarter relate to the ongoing evaluation of certain accounting and internal control matters in connection with this previously referenced fraud matter. It should be noted that while investigation continues, this matter relates to the Company’s international freight forwarding operations, and the Company believes that this matter is limited to the operations of one specific independent commission sales agency. The adverse financial impact to Landstar as a result of the fraud, before taking into account the cost of legal and other professional fees or any potential insurance and other recoveries, is not expected to exceed $15 million of net income, or approximately $0.43 per share on an after-tax basis.





Landstar also announced the following 2025 first quarter highlights:







Total revenue for the 2025 first quarter was $1.153 billion, in the upper half of the Company’s guidance range provided during its 2024 fourth quarter earnings release conference call and accompanying slide presentation, a copy of which was included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s Form 8-K filed on January 29, 2025;



Earnings per share, prior to giving effect to any potential adverse impact from the supply chain fraud matter referenced above, was $0.95, at the upper end of the Company’s updated guidance range provided in the Company’s Form 8-K filed on April 2, 2025; and



The Company’s balance sheet continues to be very strong, with cash and short-term investments of approximately $473 million as of March 29, 2025.











Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.









The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: U.S. trade relationships; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s largest such agent by revenue in the 2024 fiscal year; decreased demand for transportation services; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; regulations requiring the purchase and use of zero-emission vehicles; intellectual property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2024 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.



