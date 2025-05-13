Landstar System, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.85 per Share Amid Supply Chain Fraud Investigation

Landstar System reports Q1 2025 earnings of $0.85 per share, affected by supply chain fraud impact.

Quiver AI Summary

Landstar System, Inc. reported its first quarter 2025 earnings, revealing basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.85 on revenues of $1.153 billion, marking a decrease from the previous year. The decline in revenue was attributed to challenges in the market, including a notable $4.8 million pre-tax charge related to identified supply chain fraud within its international freight forwarding operations. Despite these challenges, the company experienced a positive trend with truckloads exceeding those of the prior quarter for the first time in fifteen years. Landstar continued to prioritize shareholder returns, repurchasing approximately 386,000 shares and increasing its quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share. The overall balance sheet remained strong, with significant cash reserves and a solid return on equity. The company also highlighted ongoing attention to safety and service quality amidst a fluctuating freight environment.

Potential Positives

Landstar reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for Q1 2025, despite facing challenges related to a supply chain fraud issue.

The company exceeded its guidance for total revenue, reflecting better-than-expected operational performance amid a volatile economic environment.

Landstar announced an increase in its quarterly dividend by 11%, demonstrating a commitment to returning capital to stockholders.

The company's balance sheet remains strong with approximately $473 million in cash and short-term investments, indicating financial stability.

Potential Negatives

First quarter earnings per share (EPS) fell to $0.85, significantly lower than $1.32 in the same quarter the previous year, indicating a decline in profitability.

The company reported a $4.8 million pre-tax charge related to a supply chain fraud incident, signaling potential vulnerabilities in its financial operations.

Insurance and claim costs rose significantly to 9.3% of revenue, well above the historical average of 4.9%, indicating increasing operational risks and financial strain.

FAQ

What were Landstar's earnings per share in Q1 2025?

Landstar reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.85 for the first quarter of 2025.

How did Landstar's revenue in Q1 2025 compare to Q1 2024?

Landstar had revenue of $1.153 billion in Q1 2025, a decrease from $1.171 billion in Q1 2024.

What was the impact of the supply chain fraud on Landstar's financials?

The supply chain fraud resulted in a $4.8 million pre-tax charge, or $0.10 per share, in Q1 2025.

What was declared as the quarterly dividend for Landstar's shareholders?

Landstar declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on June 24, 2025.

How many shares did Landstar purchase in Q1 2025?

Landstar purchased approximately 386,000 shares of common stock for an aggregate cost of $60.9 million in Q1 2025.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) (“Landstar” or the “Company”) today reported basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.85 in the 2025 first quarter on revenue of $1.153 billion. “The Landstar team of independent business owners and employees continued to perform admirably, despite a highly unpredictable macro-economic backdrop,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Lonegro. “I was encouraged by the number of loads hauled via truck in the quarter. Importantly, this was the first time in fifteen years that the number of loads hauled via truck during the first quarter exceeded the immediately preceding fourth quarter. Our network of Landstar BCOs, agents and employees are laser-focused on safety, security and delivering great service to our customers in an extremely fluid freight transportation environment.”















1Q 2025









1Q 2024











Revenue





$





1,152,502





$





1,171,043













Gross profit





$





98,305





$





113,902













Variable contribution





$





161,310





$





168,240













Operating income





$





39,419





$





59,961













Basic and diluted earnings per share





$





0.85





$





1.32















(1) Dollars above in thousands, except per share amounts.









(2) Please refer to the Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution included below.







As previously disclosed in Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2025 (the “April 2



nd



8-K”), and subsequently on April 25, 2025 (the “April 25



th



8-K”), during the last week of the Company’s 2025 first quarter, Landstar identified a supply chain fraud relating to the Company’s international freight forwarding operations that does not involve its core North American truckload services. While investigation, remediation and collection efforts continue, the 2025 first quarter results include a $4.8 million pre-tax charge, or $0.10 per share, relating to this matter. This charge currently reflects the total anticipated adverse financial impact to Landstar relating to the fraud, net of certain actual and anticipated recoveries and before taking into account the cost of legal and other professional fees as well as additional potential recoveries in the future. This charge is reflected in selling, general & administrative costs.





Landstar continues to return capital to stockholders through the Company’s stock purchase program and dividends. During the 2025 first quarter, Landstar purchased approximately 386,000 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $60.9 million and paid $83.3 million to stockholders in the form of cash dividends. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to an additional 2,161,663 shares of the Company’s common stock under its longstanding share purchase program. Landstar also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share payable on June 24, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 5, 2025. This quarterly dividend includes a $0.04 per share increase, or 11% over the amount of the Company’s regular quarterly dividend declared following each of the prior three quarters.





Total revenue was $1,153 million in the 2025 first quarter, compared to $1,171 million in the 2024 first quarter. Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2025 first quarter was $1,050 million, or 91% of revenue, compared to $1,069 million, or 91% of revenue, in the 2024 first quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2025 first quarter was $595 million, compared to $628 million in the 2024 first quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2025 first quarter was $340 million, compared to $343 million in the 2024 first quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in the 2025 first quarter was $92 million, compared to $72 million in the 2024 first quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $83 million, or 7% of revenue, in the 2025 first quarter, compared to $77 million, or 7% of revenue, in the 2024 first quarter.





The number of loads hauled via truck declined 1.2% in the 2025 first quarter as compared to the 2024 first quarter. This performance was slightly better than the high-end of the Company’s guidance range of 7% below to 2% below prior year included in its 2024 fourth quarter earnings release slide presentation, dated January 29, 2025 (the “2025 First Quarter Guidance”). Truck revenue per load decreased 0.6% in the 2025 first quarter as compared to the 2024 first quarter, below the mid-point of the guidance range of 2% below to 3% above prior year provided in the 2025 First Quarter Guidance. As a result, first quarter revenue exceeded the mid-point of the range included in the Company’s 2025 First Quarter Guidance.





The April 25



th



8-K announced that 2025 first quarter EPS was $0.95, prior to giving effect to any potential adverse impact from the supply chain fraud matter referenced above. As also noted in the April 25



th



8-K, the adverse financial impact to Landstar, before taking into account the cost of legal and other professional fees or any potential insurance and other recoveries, was not expected to exceed $0.43 per share on an after-tax basis. As previously stated, 2025 first quarter EPS was $0.85, inclusive of $0.10 per share relating to the supply chain fraud matter. As previewed by the April 2



nd



8-K, 2025 first quarter EPS also reflected highly elevated insurance and claim costs of 9.3% of BCO revenue, well above the Company’s average historical experience from the 2019 fiscal year through the 2024 fiscal year of 4.9%, primarily due to cargo theft and truck accident adverse prior year claim development.





Gross profit in the 2025 first quarter was $98 million and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2025 first quarter was $161 million. Gross profit in the 2024 first quarter was $114 million and variable contribution in the 2024 first quarter was $168 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2025 and 2024 first quarters are provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.





The Company’s balance sheet continues to be very strong, with cash and short-term investments of approximately $473 million as of March 29, 2025. Trailing twelve-month return on average shareholders’ equity was 18%, and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 17%.





Landstar will provide a live webcast of its quarterlyearnings conference callthis morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit



www.investor.landstar.com



; click on “Webcasts,” then click on “Landstar’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call.” A slide presentation to accompany the webcast presentation is also available on Landstar’s investor relations website at https://investor.landstar.com/.









About Landstar:









Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures







:







In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed non-GAAP financial measures: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company’s results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.









Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:









The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: U.S. trade relationships; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s largest such agent by revenue in the 2024 fiscal year; decreased demand for transportation services; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; regulations requiring the purchase and use of zero-emission vehicles; intellectual property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2024 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.



























































Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary













Consolidated Statements of Income











(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









(Unaudited)









































































Thirteen Weeks Ended

































March 29,









March 30,





































2025

















2024





















































Revenue

















$





1,152,502













$





1,171,043













Investment income

















3,598

















3,412





















































Costs and expenses:

































Purchased transportation













897,878

















905,521

















Commissions to agents













93,314

















97,282

















Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions













11,829

















14,859

















Insurance and claims

















39,852

















26,268

















Selling, general and administrative













61,582

















56,422

















Depreciation and amortization













12,226

















14,142





























































Total costs and expenses













1,116,681

















1,114,494





















































Operating income

















39,419

















59,961













Interest and debt (income) expense













(159





)













(1,611





)

















































Income before income taxes













39,578

















61,572













Income taxes





















9,772

















14,476





















































Net income

















$





29,806













$





47,096





















































Basic and diluted earnings per share









$





0.85













$





1.32





















































Average basic and diluted shares outstanding













35,203,000

















35,750,000





















































Dividends per common share









$





0.36













$





0.33



































































Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary













Consolidated Balance Sheets











(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









(Unaudited)

















































































March 29,









December 28,









































2025

















2024













ASSETS





































Current assets:





































Cash and cash equivalents













$





417,420













$





515,018

















Short-term investments

















56,016

















51,619

















Trade accounts receivable, less allowance





























of $16,316 and $12,904

















703,181

















683,841

















Other receivables, including advances to independent





























contractors, less allowance of $16,998 and $17,812









48,433

















47,160

















Other current assets

















16,571

















22,229





















Total current assets

















1,241,621

















1,319,867

























































Operating property, less accumulated depreciation

































and amortization of $456,072 and $456,547









297,517

















311,345













Goodwill

























40,881

















40,933













Other assets





















136,159

















141,166













Total assets

















$





1,716,178













$





1,813,311

























































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities:

































Cash overdraft













$





59,359













$





61,033

















Accounts payable

















389,592

















383,625

















Current maturities of long-term debt









32,024

















33,116

















Insurance claims

















37,638

















40,511

















Dividends payable

















-

















70,632

















Other current liabilities

















93,701

















84,237





















Total current liabilities

















612,314

















673,154

























































Long-term debt, excluding current maturities









61,944

















69,191













Insurance claims

















75,436

















62,842













Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities









35,729

















35,685

























































Shareholders' equity:

































Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000





























shares, issued 68,581,772 and 68,559,269









686

















686

















Additional paid-in capital

















257,296

















255,260

















Retained earnings

















2,877,034

















2,859,916

















Cost of 33,635,595 and 33,243,196 shares of common





























stock in treasury

















(2,193,265





)













(2,131,413





)













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(10,996





)













(12,010





)

















Total shareholders' equity

















930,755

















972,439













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





1,716,178













$





1,813,311











































































Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary

















Supplemental Information















(Unaudited)

































































Thirteen Weeks Ended





























March 29,









March 30,

































2025

















2024















Revenue generated through (in thousands):



































































Truck transportation

































Truckload:





































Van equipment









$





594,795













$





628,304

























Unsided/platform equipment













340,408

















343,045





















Less-than-truckload













22,436

















25,617





















Other truck transportation



(1)















92,079

















71,966

























Total truck transportation













1,049,718

















1,068,932

















Rail intermodal













17,487

















22,695

















Ocean and air cargo carriers













65,637

















54,074

















Other (2)













19,660

















25,342

































$





1,152,502













$





1,171,043





















































Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors



(3)



































included in total truck transportation









$





427,057













$





452,561



















































Number of loads:



































































Truck transportation

































Truckload:





































Van equipment













288,063

















299,014

























Unsided/platform equipment













117,245

















117,947





















Less-than-truckload













35,580

















40,233





















Other truck transportation



(1)















44,012

















33,526

























Total truck transportation













484,900

















490,720

















Rail intermodal













6,150

















7,150

















Ocean and air cargo carriers













9,120

















8,720





































500,170

















506,590





















































Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors



(3)



































included in total truck transportation













194,070

















208,740



















































Revenue per load:



































































Truck transportation

































Truckload:





































Van equipment









$





2,065













$





2,101

























Unsided/platform equipment













2,903

















2,908





















Less-than-truckload













631

















637





















Other truck transportation



(1)















2,092

















2,147

























Total truck transportation













2,165

















2,178

















Rail intermodal













2,843

















3,174

















Ocean and air cargo carriers













7,197

















6,201





















































Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors



(3)











$





2,201













$





2,168



















































Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue):



































































Truck capacity providers:

































BCO Independent Contractors



(3)















37





%













39





%

















Truck Brokerage Carriers













54





%













53





%













Rail intermodal













2





%













2





%













Ocean and air cargo carriers













6





%













5





%













Other

















2





%













2





%





































































































March 29,









March 30,

































2025

















2024















Truck Capacity Providers



































































BCO Independent Contractors



(3)















7,871

















8,619

















Truck Brokerage Carriers:

































Approved and active



(4)















47,323

















45,919





















Other approved













33,275

















26,320





































80,598

















72,239

















Total available truck capacity providers













88,469

















80,858





















































Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors



(3)















8,620

















9,410





















































































(1)





Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee.





























































(2)





Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro.





























































(3)





BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements.





























































(4)





Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.



























































Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary













Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution











(Dollars in thousands)









(Unaudited)









































































Thirteen Weeks Ended

































March 29,









March 30,





































2025

















2024





















































Revenue

















$





1,152,502













$





1,171,043





















































Costs of revenue:





































Purchased transportation













897,878

















905,521





















Commissions to agents















93,314





















97,282



























































Variable costs of revenue













991,192

















1,002,803





























































Trailing equipment depreciation













6,977

















6,897





















Information technology costs (1)













3,675

















5,804





















Insurance-related costs (2)













40,524

















26,778





















Other operating costs













11,829

















14,859

























































Other costs of revenue













63,005

















54,338

























































Total costs of revenue













1,054,197

















1,057,141





















































Gross profit

















$





98,305













$





113,902





















































Gross profit margin

















8.5





%













9.7





%





















































Plus: other costs of revenue













63,005

















54,338





















































Variable contribution













$





161,310













$





168,240





















































Variable contribution margin













14.0





%













14.4





%

























































































(1)





Includes costs of revenue incurred related to internally developed software including ASC 350-40 amortization, implementation costs, hosting costs and other support costs utilized to support the Company’s independent commission sales agents, third party capacity providers, and customers, included as a portion of depreciation and amortization and of selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.

















































(2)





Primarily includes (i) insurance premiums paid for commercial auto liability, general liability, cargo and other lines of coverage related to the transportation of freight; (ii) the related cost of claims incurred under those programs; and (iii) brokerage commissions and other fees incurred relating to the administration of insurance programs available to BCO Independent Contractors that are reinsured by the Company, which are included in selling, general and administrative in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income.







