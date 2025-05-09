Landstar System, Inc. to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 13, 2025

Landstar System, Inc. will release its Q1 2025 results and host a conference call on May 13, 2025.

Landstar System, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 results on May 13, 2025, before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. Interested parties can access the webcast through the investor section of their website or listen to a replay of the call via telephone for 48 hours afterward. Landstar is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions, focusing on delivering specialized transportation services through a network of agents and third-party providers, with an emphasis on quality and safety standards. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and its stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol LSTR.

Potential Positives

Scheduled release of 2025 first quarter results indicates ongoing transparency and communication with investors.

Quarterly conference call provides an opportunity for direct engagement with analysts and investors, fostering investor relations.

Landstar's certification to ISO 9001:2015 and RC14001:2015 standards highlights its commitment to quality and safety, reinforcing trust among clients and investors.

Company's asset-light model and technology-enabled solutions position it well in the transportation management industry, showcasing innovation and adaptability.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Landstar release its first quarter 2025 results?

Landstar will release its 2025 first quarter results on May 13, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the Landstar conference call for first quarter results?

The quarterly conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 13, 2025.

How can I access the Landstarearnings conference call

You can access the webcast at investor.landstar.com under "Webcasts" and select "Landstar's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call."

Is there a telephone replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a telephone replay will be available for 48 hours after the call at (800) 819-5743 for the U.S. and Canada.

What does Landstar specialize in?

Landstar is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions and specialized transportation services.

$LSTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of $LSTR stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), announced today it will release its 2025 first quarter results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, and will then hold its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning to discuss the first quarter results. To access the webcast, visit



investor.landstar.com



; click on "Webcasts"; and then "Landstar's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call."





For those unable to participate in the live call, or for those who do not have access to the Internet, the call will be available on telephone replay for 48 hours. The telephone replay number for the U.S. and Canada is (800) 819-5743 and for international calls is (203) 369-3828.





About Landstar:





Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.



