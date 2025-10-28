Landstar System Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $19.36 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $50.03 million, or $1.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Landstar System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $56.43 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $1.20 billion from $1.21 billion last year.

Landstar System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.36 Mln. vs. $50.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue: $1.20 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.

